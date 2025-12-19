all in a row

another shot from the village we passed by on our way home from that dinner at Lake Erie. the village is called Jarvis and 95% of the businesses and residences have Christmas decorations, some more elaborate than others. this large property has a vast front lawn which is surrounded by candy cane lights. although the sleigh and the 8 deer are too bright, the main attraction of the display is the gaggle of geese that looks like they are moving as their lights twinkle. lucky for them, the snow that fell in the beginning of the week, although plentiful, did not bury the display.