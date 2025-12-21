Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4621
there's always the one
this was my final submission for 52 frames'
fill the frame
theme this week. as much as yesterday's post was more seasonal, i think this has more appeal because it's chocolate. so why not!
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6810
photos
173
followers
106
following
1266% complete
View this month »
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st December 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close