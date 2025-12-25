Previous
merry Christmas to me! by summerfield
i've received so many sweets - cookies, cakes, chocolate - aaargh! my A1C might start to rebel again! 🤣 of course i'm not eating them all at once, or maybe i will! just looking at the sweets make me dizzy.

these Lindor chocolates, until before the pandemic, was $14.99 for 100 pieces or thereabouts, where a large organza bag could hold more than a hundred. they used to go on sale from $9.99 to $12.99. now you buy 6 for $15! i swear i used to buy three or four large bags which i gave out as gifts. now, the large bag only holds 60 pieces and they cost $67 and that's after the 20% discount and before tax!!! where has the world gone to?
Yes please! Merry Christmas Vikki
