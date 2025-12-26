sponge abstract painting

i tried doing a sponge abstract painting. i don't like it. it's such a waste of paint; for so little paint needed to make the impression, a lot of paint is used and most of it is soaked up by the sponge. and the sponges are a b***h to clean up. although i plan to do some bubble wrap impressions next. my friend likes them. my artist friend likes them. i don't like them.🤣 but i need to submit at least a half-dozen of my arts for that show in September and i would like to submit a variety of crap 🤣 to the judges, aside from the landscapes and waterscapes i've already done.