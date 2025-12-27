friends having fun

passed by the part of the city which was considered the 'ghetto' due to the proliferation of drugs, gang violence, poverty and general despair. it's a little bit better now, having shops that cater to high end shoppers (who don't live in the area). whilst the car was stopped, i noticed these three young people on the sidewalk. to me they are just young people having fun, taking selfies, etc. my friend who was driving thought they were up to no good. being in the vicinity, his assumption was automatic. they were not outrageously loud or obnoxious, i think they were just laughing at themselves looking at the outcome of their self portraits. i was told not to take photos and run the risk of being seen and they might not like it. to me, it's street photography, the spontaneity and the surprise of it and all. still there's nothing wrong in being cautious.