snow people

i'm not sure this was a good idea. i mean the processing showing day and night shots of the subject. i was able to 'resuscitate' an old laptop with the PS Elements 11 program in it. however, the program is so old the function i wanted to employ was probably in the newer version. here i wanted to show the morning snowstorm and the amount of snow that had accumulated by evening. i know i could've done better, but it is what it is.



methinks it's time to invest in a PS program. or perhaps not.



over at 52frames, we are to re-do one photo with the extra challenge of doing the extra challenge (confused yet?) of day and night. i could've done better with the extra challenge but i have had enough. 🤣