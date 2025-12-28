Previous
snow people by summerfield
i'm not sure this was a good idea. i mean the processing showing day and night shots of the subject. i was able to 'resuscitate' an old laptop with the PS Elements 11 program in it. however, the program is so old the function i wanted to employ was probably in the newer version. here i wanted to show the morning snowstorm and the amount of snow that had accumulated by evening. i know i could've done better, but it is what it is.

methinks it's time to invest in a PS program. or perhaps not.

over at 52frames, we are to re-do one photo with the extra challenge of doing the extra challenge (confused yet?) of day and night. i could've done better with the extra challenge but i have had enough. 🤣
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

summerfield

Suzanne ace
Love your narrative.
December 29th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
It’s an interesting result that brings some depth. I love your description. I need to go back to 52Frames as soon as I find some time.
December 29th, 2025  
