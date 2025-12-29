feng shui koi

well, merry Christmas to me again but this time it's from me. twenty-some hours over two months -- that's how long it took me to get here. at least before the year is over. i had aimed to have it finished before Christmas but other paintings got in the way.



i am into Feng Shui and i wanted a painting for myself that i can really enjoy looking at. i yet have to put on the finishing touches such as varnish but i will probably do that on the weekend. i just want it hanging on the wall above my dining table, where everyone can see it when i host the family dinner on Thursday. my friend asked if i was going to sell it in the future. it just would cost too much. based on that pricing formula i'm using this would cost more than $1,200. even i wouldn't buy it for that much. but my artist friend said that was so not very expensive. i'm hoping that when i show this in September that i would at least get a commission for a larger canvas.