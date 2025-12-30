sundry

my friend knew someone who has an event planning company and did some promo work for Bailey's. the event has finished and they were just going to discard five little arrangements like this one complete with fairy lights, into the trash. my friend rescued a couple and gave me this. it was an appropriate decor to photograph my collection of Christmas cards this year.



the camera is one hour ahead, been that way since i bought it many years ago as it was during summer and therefore it bears the DST time. so this photo was actually taken a few minutes ago.



for week 51 of the 52 captures challenge which is 'collection'. one more to complete the challenge. busy with preparation for Thursday's dinner for the family. and i'm left wondering why am i hosting it again?