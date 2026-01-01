dinner with family

i hosted the family today. it was supposed to be an early dinner but the son and young Onyx came earlier for lunch as the son has work tomorrow.



Onyx entertained me with his knowledge of fishing and the different species of edible fish whilst discreetly eating the big bowl of french beans. then he had his own assessment of my paintings. it seems according to him my paintings are very expensive. towards the end, he requested a painting for his birthday later this year, of a red-orange sunset sky with the silhouette of the Toronto skyline.



for dinner, the rest of the family came. we were so wrapped up in food and conversation we forgot to take photos until we were in dessert mode.



hope all had a good new year celebration.