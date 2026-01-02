Rembrandt lighting

every time i resolve not to take any more self-portraits, 52frames always come up with a self-portrait challenge, like this first week of 2026. there is also the extra challenge of Rembrandt lighting, which if the lighting is not set up correctly, is difficult for me to attain. but i think this time i've managed it, barely though.



too old for self-portraits -- the eye bags, the jowls, the drooping eyelids. thankfully there's "air brush" function in ribbet that takes care of the wrinkles. i may be old but i still have a little vanity in me.



you may now look away, please, lest you get nightmares!