the sly fox by summerfield
the sly fox

the light displays around the Niagara Falls are still on. i saw this fox and i wanted to photograph it so we sacrifice $5 donation to get to it more closely.

i might dine on the light displays for the next few days. it's been cold, icy and slippery outside and with the old knees in rebellion, i wouldn't dare go out in that nasty condition.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. visit my writing blog: amatterofdistinction@gmail.com
gloria jones ace
Super capture of this wonderful light display
January 6th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
Oh. I love foxes and this is so pretty.
January 6th, 2026  
Diane ace
Gorgeous light display! Good idea to stay inside when it's icy outside.
January 6th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful!
January 6th, 2026  
