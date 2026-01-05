Sign up
Previous
Photo 4636
the sly fox
the light displays around the Niagara Falls are still on. i saw this fox and i wanted to photograph it so we sacrifice $5 donation to get to it more closely.
i might dine on the light displays for the next few days. it's been cold, icy and slippery outside and with the old knees in rebellion, i wouldn't dare go out in that nasty condition.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
4
3
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. visit my writing blog: amatterofdistinction@gmail.com
4629
4630
4631
4632
4633
4634
4635
4636
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
4th January 2026 6:49pm
Privacy
Public
gloria jones
ace
Super capture of this wonderful light display
January 6th, 2026
Dixie Goode
ace
Oh. I love foxes and this is so pretty.
January 6th, 2026
Diane
ace
Gorgeous light display! Good idea to stay inside when it's icy outside.
January 6th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wonderful!
January 6th, 2026
