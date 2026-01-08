the Artists' Network, the organization of artists i joined in last year, will hold an exhibit featuring works of its new artists. it's a juried exhibit and we are required to submit 3 of our work and, if accepted (not necessarily all three, perhaps just one might be accepted), the work will be included in the exhibit. i can't decide which 3 i should submit. i'm thinking this wintry scene but it's on a recycled canvas. the other three are (1) the vase from yesterday's post, (2) the gold abstract https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2025-11-19 and (3) and the boat https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2025-10-13
which 3 do you think i should submit? appreciate your opinions, please.