business signage

i was told i need to have a business name. since i already had one from when i was peddling arts and crafts last century, i thought i'd resurrect that business name which i think is rather posh.😜 as you can see, in my young age, i was into those frilly lacy things. thankfully, it's not in pink which was my favourite colour at the time. now pink gives me the heebee-jeebies!



"a matter of distinction" earned me quite a few sum of money at the time. i think i can re-register it, as i've done my legal search and it's not in the list of names registered in the province.



that was the signage i used in the craft shop; i found it in one of the boxes in my store room when i was looking for something else. i now cannot remember what that something else was or if i even found it. in all likelihood, i probably found it and just forgot what it was in my excitement of finding this thing.