at the Well Toronto

there's a high end mall west of the downtown core that i've not been to. it's a huge complex of food hall, world-class shopping, luxury condos, a skating rink, 'inspired' work spaces, and features exciting entertainment. i could almost smell newly printed bank notes and hear the tingling of newly minted coins! shoppers were lugging bags of designer clothes and shoes. it's almost nauseating! but i was there to photograph and this structure covering the halls and walkways was quite dramatique in its symmetry. i was just there for a few shots and i was on my way out. i will definitely explore this when i shall have more time.



for now though, i intend to post this on 52 frames for its second week challenge of 'rule of thirds' and symmetry. too bad it's the weekend so probably no one was working that's why no one is walking through that walkway. domage!



-o0o-

i submitted my 3 entries for the show. now i will have to plan how to transport the art work to the gallery. and in fact, i went to the gallery; they have a 'pink' exhibition. i wanted to check the competition or future competition. i believe, i can compete.