not black and white

it's just the weather, with the threat of rain, and freezing rain and snow. we were driving towards downtown Toronto so this is a drive-by shot. i'm sure you have experienced it more times than you can count -- a scene unfolds before your eyes and you stare at it before realizing you need or should take a photo before the image is gone. i had to take out the camera wedged in between too many crap in my purse in a real hurry before that person finished crossing the overhead walkway. thankfully there was quite a slow down - we were driving 65 kmph on a 95 kmph highway, you see.



this ended up as my entry for this week's 52frames.