curves and verticals

another shot from last Saturday's sojourn at the Well Toronto. this is the entrance to the mall proper. that place was huge! 'tis a good thing i don't work anymore and i don't need to go there with my officemates.



i was asked if i miss working or going to work. i sometimes do but mostly i don't. i should try though to keep in touch more with the few people i really like and who like me back. but i hate bothering people and they know that about me. plus i think i have enough things to do i have no time to miss anything or anyone. i still miss my mother, though. if my mother was still alive, i'd have someone to commiserate with when it comes to aching joints and all that aging stuff. but i'm okay, that way, i forget about aches and aging! 😂



