walking the dog by summerfield
walking the dog

we had a big snowstorm since last night and only dissipated late in the afternoon. i thought i'd go and survey the area with my camera; plans got foiled though. the pavement (sidewalks to you americans) were not cleared of snow. it was rather difficult to walk as the snow was up to the rim of my snow boots. i had to walk on the road which was difficult as the passing cars, thankfully just a few of them passed, were sliding in the packed snow. hopefully the city will be able to clear the roads by tomorrow morning. i didn't attempt to go any farther than the front of my building. besides it was super cold: -15 feeling like the other side of hell. the short time i was out my hands were aching from the cold. so all i got for that effort was this dog walker.
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
Jennifer Eurell ace
That all sounds very difficult but how lucky were you to get man and dog in matching red costs.
January 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great winter shot
January 16th, 2026  
