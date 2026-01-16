Previous
the morning after by summerfield
Photo 4647

the morning after

my friend had to visit a relative in Kingston, Ontario, and i got to joy ride. it's about 250 km more or less east of Toronto. we set out early to avoid traffic. as we neared Kingston, we passed by more than a dozen cars and trucks that met some disaster the day or night of yesterday's snowstorm. there were multiple-wheeler trucks that had jackknifed or rolled on to the deep ditches, breaking through barriers.

the provincial police were quick to tape off the unfortunate vehicles, probably to mark them for towing or to be seen during the height of the blinding snowstorm. and these were just on our way into Kingston. all were taken whilst the car was moving at 110 kmph. it helped that i brought with me my canon mirrorless with the zoom kit lens.

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
JackieR ace
That looks very scary
January 17th, 2026  
Francoise ace
I thought at first that perhaps you had visited some carnival and could joyride through the snow... I'm glad all these vehicles belong to other people.
January 17th, 2026  
