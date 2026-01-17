pie assembly

during our drive yesterday to Kingston, we made a pit stop at The Big Apple, a roadside attraction in the county of Colborne. the main attraction is, of course, a giant apple - 12.1 m (40 ft) tall, 11.5 m (38 ft) wide apple-shaped structure named "Mr. Applehead". the Big Apple claims to be the largest apple-shaped structure in the world. the structure contains apple-based trivia in its interior, and an observation deck on its roof. The structure weighs 42 tonnes, and can purportedly hold 650,000 apples.



"In addition to the apple structure, the Big Apple contains a dine-in restaurant, a pie factory, a souvenir store, a petting zoo, an amusement park (for small children), a miniature golf course, and an outdoor picnic area. The Big Apple hosts more than 500,000 visitors per year and sells 2,000 pies per week, and has sold over 7.9 million pies since its initial opening." - wikipedia



i was so mesmerized watching the two people assemble the pies to go to the oven. the woman was quite fast compared to the man. their supervisor saw me; i took the opportunity to ask permission to photograph by motioning with my hand and she gave me a nod.