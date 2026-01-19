yes, that much snow!

another shot from the joy ride to Kingston last Friday. this is the Confederation Park near the marina, although there are no boats on the frozen water. across the street is the town's city hall. that bank of snow was about to my knee.



in Canada confederation refers to "the 1867 union of three British North American colonies—Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the United Province of Canada (Ontario & Quebec)—into the Dominion of Canada on July 1, creating a federal state under the British North America Act (BNA Act), the foundation of Canada's constitution, establishing a parliamentary democracy and defining federal/provincial powers, though it excluded women and Indigenous peoples from the process."