the return

Sir Padraigh Penwyn, that pompous Welsh actor, was back for today's international penguin awareness day. as usual he was his pompous self, and we know it wouldn't be Padraigh if he wasn't. more pompous of course because he had been invested as a 'sir' sometime last year, imagine that! i told him there was no freaking way i was going to curtsy to him. he assured me though that after a thorough research, he was after all royalty, having a couple of kings as his progenitors. i forgot the names, i think it was King Quixote III, or wait, that's Don Quixote, thank you very much. whatever!



in any case, when he learned that i now could paint, he hinted that someday he might do me the favour of him posing for a portrait. or perhaps not. he said it may elevate my artistic career having such a prestigious subject. i wasn't even thinking of it, i confessed, to which i got a raise of an eyebrow, although methinks penguins don't have eyebrows!



for the third week of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being silly and fun. now, i had fun, and Padraigh was being silly.