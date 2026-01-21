Sign up
Photo 4652
architectural abstract
a drive-by shot. the car was speeding up to get into a ramp when i looked up and snapped this odd building. thankfully, i had the camera on and was able to snap this.
i don't think i like the set up of the balconies. if you have a weirdo occupying the floor above yours, they could just throw things down your balcony.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
3
2
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here.
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
10th January 2026 3:10pm
Tags
summerfield-driveby-shot
Diane
ace
It makes a great shot with the colors and repetition.
January 22nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very cool
January 22nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
January 22nd, 2026
