Previous
architectural abstract by summerfield
Photo 4652

architectural abstract

a drive-by shot. the car was speeding up to get into a ramp when i looked up and snapped this odd building. thankfully, i had the camera on and was able to snap this.

i don't think i like the set up of the balconies. if you have a weirdo occupying the floor above yours, they could just throw things down your balcony.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
It makes a great shot with the colors and repetition.
January 22nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very cool
January 22nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact