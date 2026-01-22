posters

the poster on the left is the official poster by the Gallery for the upcoming show/exhibit of Artists' Gallery's new members. that photograph is titled "the data centre'.



the poster on the right is what the individual artists would use to promote the exhibit, pasting on the artist's juried artwork.



i'm scheduled to deliver my painting to the gallery on Sunday night. my excitement has worn off now. if i want to be in the art show in September, i would need to submit at least six finished paintings or photographs by March 1. too much work to do. 🤣