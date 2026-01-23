we are having intermittent power outage. i had been so engrossed in finishing this painting that i didn't know apparently we've had two outages already since this morning. we are experiencing extreme cold temperatures right now and it is being predicted that the weekend is going to be worse.
so just in case we get really long power outage, i'm posting early today. finally, i could say that this painting is an original idea formed inside my head. the image of the girl is the same one as this https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2014-01-24 but a slightly different angle. additionally, our family home back in the old country had a copse of bamboo trees on the east side of the property which separated it from the adjoining property. so i am familiar with bamboo trees. the last time i visited, the bamboo were still there although they were all scraggly and perhaps dying (like the bamboo in the painting! 🤣
i'm planning on painting another one with her in lotus (sitting) position and maybe with water in the background. maybe, maybe not.
would appreciate your feedback, especially if any of you are doing yoga exercises (i know some of you are). thanks!