Previous
zen by summerfield
Photo 4654

zen

we are having intermittent power outage. i had been so engrossed in finishing this painting that i didn't know apparently we've had two outages already since this morning. we are experiencing extreme cold temperatures right now and it is being predicted that the weekend is going to be worse.

so just in case we get really long power outage, i'm posting early today. finally, i could say that this painting is an original idea formed inside my head. the image of the girl is the same one as this https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2014-01-24 but a slightly different angle. additionally, our family home back in the old country had a copse of bamboo trees on the east side of the property which separated it from the adjoining property. so i am familiar with bamboo trees. the last time i visited, the bamboo were still there although they were all scraggly and perhaps dying (like the bamboo in the painting! 🤣

i'm planning on painting another one with her in lotus (sitting) position and maybe with water in the background. maybe, maybe not.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
@jacqbb @summerfield @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @30pics4jackiesdiamond @theredcamera @salza @grammyn
@randystreat @pandorasecho @juliedduncan @adi314

would appreciate your feedback, especially if any of you are doing yoga exercises (i know some of you are). thanks!
January 23rd, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
This is lovely. I am thinking of one of my favorite paintings ever but I don’t know who painted it. It’s a woman seated lotus position but inside a lotus blossom with the petals and the shape of her body very similar and all in soft jade green and blues and yellow.
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact