Previous
this is what -22 looks like by summerfield
Photo 4655

this is what -22 looks like

the smoke from the smoke stacks only burst straight up. note the smoke in the horizon; so weird. if i had the presence of mind, i'd have done some frozen bubbles in the balcony. but it feeling more like minus the other side of hell, with my knees complaining and ice having formed on the floor of the balcony, forget about frozen bubbles. i just had my hot green tea and plotted my next painting project.

we are bracing for another snow storm. yay! church service might even be cancelled tomorrow. pity!
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat capture...stay warm...
January 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact