this is what -22 looks like

the smoke from the smoke stacks only burst straight up. note the smoke in the horizon; so weird. if i had the presence of mind, i'd have done some frozen bubbles in the balcony. but it feeling more like minus the other side of hell, with my knees complaining and ice having formed on the floor of the balcony, forget about frozen bubbles. i just had my hot green tea and plotted my next painting project.



we are bracing for another snow storm. yay! church service might even be cancelled tomorrow. pity!