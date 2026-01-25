Previous
business cards by summerfield
Photo 4656

business cards

last Friday, my friend surprised me with a bunch of business cards which was based on the business card i used to have in the 90's when i had my craft business. nice to have contacts in the right places. the designer at the printer liked my little lady bug. my friend had mentioned to the designer that i paint a lady bug on the side of my paintings. well, i put a lady bug image on anything whenever i can.

for week 4 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was 'letters' and we are to interpret it as we wish. so, le voilà!

we are still being inundated with snow. my balcony has about 5 inches of snow and my friend who was supposed to drive me to the gallery to deliver my painting, could not get out of their driveway as they have more than a foot of snow. the gallery has extended the delivery to tomorrow. it looks like i might have to take the bus to deliver my painting. 🥴
katy ace
I’m sorry you are having so much trouble getting that painting to the gallery.

Lovely of your friend to think of you with this gift
January 26th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Good luck with the delivery. These are elegant
January 26th, 2026  
