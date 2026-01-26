oh, my aching back!

pity that person trying to shovel all the snow to get his car out. i hope he didn't have an urgent appointment. that car alone would've taken at the most half an hour to free it from the snow. to add insult to injury, when the city ploughed the snow on the road, more would've been dumped in front of his driveway. taken through the bus door whilst bus was stopped.i was forced to go out and take the bus downtown to deliver my painting to the gallery. took me four hours with a lot of traffic, train delays and cancellations. my friend who was supposed to drive me had a car accident and i was informed the car might be a write-off. a city construction truck back out on his car while he was waiting for the light to change.meanwhile, check out the competition here: