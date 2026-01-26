Previous
oh, my aching back! by summerfield
Photo 4657

oh, my aching back!

pity that person trying to shovel all the snow to get his car out. i hope he didn't have an urgent appointment. that car alone would've taken at the most half an hour to free it from the snow. to add insult to injury, when the city ploughed the snow on the road, more would've been dumped in front of his driveway. taken through the bus door whilst bus was stopped.

i was forced to go out and take the bus downtown to deliver my painting to the gallery. took me four hours with a lot of traffic, train delays and cancellations. my friend who was supposed to drive me had a car accident and i was informed the car might be a write-off. a city construction truck back out on his car while he was waiting for the light to change.

meanwhile, check out the competition here:
https://www.artistsnetwork.ca/shop-the-gallery
summerfield

amyK ace
Saw on the news Toronto had record snowfall…one of those records I could do without :). Your painting is in great company. I do love your entry.
January 27th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Oh my word, sorry your friend's car in bad shape, hope they're OK? Some beautiful and some weird artworks, a couple of hang on my wall. Hope yours sells
January 27th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
This is an unbelievable scene. My goodness Vikki! I hope your painting sells, especially after all that happened trying to get it to the gallery.
January 27th, 2026  
katy ace
There are some great looking pieces of art in that gallery. I’m so glad you were able to get your work in, but I’m sorry it was such a stressful time to get it done. Sorry to hear about your friends’s car also
January 27th, 2026  
