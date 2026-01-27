treading on slippery road

taken from the bus. this was across the road. the pair, along with other people, were walking on the road as the pavements were covered by snow. a couple of cars are buried in that huge mound and more snow had been piled on them as the city ploughs passed.



the foreground bokeh are actually the dirt on the bus' window. if i wasn't carrying the painting with me, i'd have gone off and just took pictures. but i didn't bring my camera so i was just using my iPhone.



this should be the last of the snow disaster photos, unless i'm motivated again to go out. the gallery wants us to be either at the opening tomorrow or at the reception on Friday, not a must, but necessary to meet the patrons and other artists. methinks i want to remain unseen - create some mystery or such. or not!