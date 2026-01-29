Previous
it's there! by summerfield
Photo 4660

it's there!

i couldn't help but smile (albeit secretly) when i saw my painting hanging at the gallery. there were just a few people when i got to the opening reception but after 45 minutes i had to leave as the gallery was jampacked by people.

i got to talk to the lady (who made the 'fact factory' the miniature tableau that was in the official brochure of the gallery) and she shared her process in creating her art. i also talked to the Mexican girl who painted an abstract self-portrait; and to a young man who is a water colorist. in the end, i had to leave as i was getting claustrophobic and agoraphobic. i had to take this photo from this angle as there were people in front of it examining the artworks.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Congratulations! It is so exciting to show in a place of caliber like this! The painting you sent me is still proudly on display in my office so now I can say that I own a Summerfield original!
January 30th, 2026  
