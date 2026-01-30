maybe it's too cold

for people to venture to the casino. i've never seen this place almost devoid of any human at any time. even when we stayed there and i'd go late at night, or early in the morning, there are always humans wandering about.



my friend had to drive his neighbour to a city close to Niagara Falls and asked if i want to joy ride (again) so my friend would have company coming back. i was dropped off at the casino armed with thirty dollars which lasted me playing for close to three hours. i won, i lost, i won again, then lost again and all that crap. in the end, after going around the casino floor, which was my intention all along so i could have my daily walk, i sat at a non-descript slot machine, in a deserted area. it was a machine i've never seen or heard before but as i got a call that i'd be picked up in thirty minutes, fed it with a twenty-dollar bill to kill time. ten minutes later, i was cashing a voucher for two hundred and forty eight dollars and i happily went home. it seems to me i only win big money when i play a slot machine for the first time. so no more going back to a 'lucky' machine, just find one that appeals to me and play.



now there's a sale of wrapped around canvas at Michaels - buy one get one free. or maybe i will treat my friend to a nice lunch after church tomorrow.