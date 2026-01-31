Previous
unoccupied by summerfield
unoccupied

'chair' is the theme this week over at 52 frames. i was going to do a James Ingberg parody but i'm not too keen on doing any photoshopping. so i declare this would do.
summerfield

2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
