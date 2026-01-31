Sign up
Photo 4662
unoccupied
'chair' is the theme this week over at 52 frames. i was going to do a James Ingberg parody but i'm not too keen on doing any photoshopping. so i declare this would do.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
6856
photos
173
followers
105
following
1277% complete
4655
4656
4657
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st January 2026 9:32am
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
