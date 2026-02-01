drowning in snow!

unbelievable, isn't it! first post for the flash of red and it's a self-portrait. frankly, i forgot that it's February 1st, although i did remember this morning that it was 51 years ago today when my mother died. i'm now really much older than my mother.



more unbelievable still is that nobody's touched this bench since the storm last week. probably because one has to navigate the snowbank and that untouched snow between the pavement to get to the bench. in fact the snow would've been blown away as we did have two days of rather fierce winds. still the snow reached almost to the top of my snow boots which is halfway up my calves. people were probably wondering what i was doing frolicking in there.



contrast is this week's theme for the flash of red. i think there's enough contrast there. itiofd i don't profess to know about contrast and all those things. i just set the camera and hopped off to the bench.🤣