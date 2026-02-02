Previous
it was that cold! by summerfield
it was that cold!

-18 that felt more like -25; that was yesterday, a beautiful Sunday with bright sunshine and blue skies. thankfully there was just a whisp of a breeze but it was still annoyingly cold.

it will be snow and ice until i get out of the abode which i'm not too happy to do except that tomorrow and Thursday, i have medical appointments that can't be put off any longer.
summerfield

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's icy!
February 3rd, 2026  
katy ace
Those are some very dramatic looking icicles! A terrific shot for a drive-by
February 3rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great B&W!
February 3rd, 2026  
