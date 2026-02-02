Sign up
Previous
Photo 4664
it was that cold!
-18 that felt more like -25; that was yesterday, a beautiful Sunday with bright sunshine and blue skies. thankfully there was just a whisp of a breeze but it was still annoyingly cold.
it will be snow and ice until i get out of the abode which i'm not too happy to do except that tomorrow and Thursday, i have medical appointments that can't be put off any longer.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
3
1
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
6858
photos
173
followers
105
following
1277% complete
4657
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
4664
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st February 2026 1:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
summerfield-driveby-shot
,
for-2026
,
for2026
,
summerfield-for2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that's icy!
February 3rd, 2026
katy
ace
Those are some very dramatic looking icicles! A terrific shot for a drive-by
February 3rd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Great B&W!
February 3rd, 2026
