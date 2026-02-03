piled high

this is a busy intersection in the eastern part of the city. people are waiting to cross to the north side while we are waiting for the advance light to turn left. everywhere you go in the city, this is as of Sunday afternoon, there are mountains of snow waiting to be removed. that pile there is occupying half of a large parking lot. some residential areas are as of today still waiting for the snow in the sidewalk to be removed. i saw a 'mountain' of snow (higher than pictured above), pristine white and looked like if i leaned into it i'd disappear, and wanted to take a self-portrait. the problem was there was no place to park the car nearby so i let the idea go.



i'm searching for a picture of myself 38 years ago, during my first ever snowstorm, when i borrowed a friend's mink coat, donned on my two-piece bikini and high heels and posed in the ankle-high snow. as i was still very young then, i didn't mind the cold and my friends and i were having a good time posing with said mink coat. but i could not even find the negatives (yes, young people, we didn't have digital cameras back in the late 80's; we used film!). i think when i stop looking for it, that's when i will find that it was in front of my nose all along.