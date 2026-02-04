clearing the pathways

a large truck was at the building's driveway this afternoon, making too much racket. turned out it was clearing the mounds of snow on the building's pavements and entrances. the snow, which was the result of two snowstorms in two weeks had already hardened underneath. the grounds where grass would've been, are still covered with the white stuff. earlier, the city crew cleared the mountains of snow from the roadside. hopefully that is the last of the white stuff we would see this year. Sunday's groundhog event promised an early spring. for Canada.