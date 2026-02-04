Previous
clearing the pathways by summerfield
clearing the pathways

a large truck was at the building's driveway this afternoon, making too much racket. turned out it was clearing the mounds of snow on the building's pavements and entrances. the snow, which was the result of two snowstorms in two weeks had already hardened underneath. the grounds where grass would've been, are still covered with the white stuff. earlier, the city crew cleared the mountains of snow from the roadside. hopefully that is the last of the white stuff we would see this year. Sunday's groundhog event promised an early spring. for Canada.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
