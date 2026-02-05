despite the cold

life goes on, even outside. there was too much yelling and shouting from these workers which caught my attention and made me fish out my camera from my tote bag.



i was early for my medical appointment this morning and, as the pavements were clear of snow and ice, i decided to walk down the Danforth and window shop. despite the -10 temperature, i managed a good 3.5 km walk. only problem was, when i got to the doctor's office, my knee was in a protest and my thighs were itching from the cold, which was surprising as i had on a rather thick 'grandma' pair of pants. but things got better after a few minutes.