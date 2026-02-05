Previous
despite the cold by summerfield
Photo 4667

despite the cold

life goes on, even outside. there was too much yelling and shouting from these workers which caught my attention and made me fish out my camera from my tote bag.

i was early for my medical appointment this morning and, as the pavements were clear of snow and ice, i decided to walk down the Danforth and window shop. despite the -10 temperature, i managed a good 3.5 km walk. only problem was, when i got to the doctor's office, my knee was in a protest and my thighs were itching from the cold, which was surprising as i had on a rather thick 'grandma' pair of pants. but things got better after a few minutes.
5th February 2026

summerfield

summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Evocative of Lunch atop a Skyscraper
February 6th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Are they lifting a building?
February 6th, 2026  
