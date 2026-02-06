sweeping it away

the city has not even done half of its clean-up of the snow that had accumulated over the last two weeks, and today, it snowed again. this time though it's more dangerous because it is wet snow that we are dealing with. that has already turned to slush and with the cool temps coming in on the weekend, it surely would complicate things. there will be icy and slippery pavements and worse, the dreaded black ice. the main traffic artery would surely be sanded or salted but the side streets would probably have to wait.



this was the front yard of the manor across the street. it has been snowing on and off since this morning and that makes his job a little bit tedious!