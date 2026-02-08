Previous
the aliens did that! by summerfield
the aliens did that!

not! this is the soccer field of the school a block from my apartment building, visible from my balcony and my bedroom window. it's a good subject for photography, especially when there are people in it, like this https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2023-03-04
i'm sure i've posted a summer shot of this at some point or other. during the start of the pandemic, it was in this oval that i would have my morning walk - takes about 45 minutes to do a 3-km brisk walking around it.

this is the last of the snowy shots for this week's contrast theme of the flash of red.
summerfield

@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
katy
It looks like that field had more snow in March 2023 than it does this year! I like the perspective though and the patterns that you have captured in this one
February 8th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺
I like all the lines
February 9th, 2026  
Corinne C
Love the perspective!
February 9th, 2026  
Maggiemae
Interesting to read about this - makes a great walk!
February 9th, 2026  
