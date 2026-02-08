the aliens did that!

not! this is the soccer field of the school a block from my apartment building, visible from my balcony and my bedroom window. it's a good subject for photography, especially when there are people in it, like this https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2023-03-04
i'm sure i've posted a summer shot of this at some point or other. during the start of the pandemic, it was in this oval that i would have my morning walk - takes about 45 minutes to do a 3-km brisk walking around it.
this is the last of the snowy shots for this week's contrast theme of the flash of red.