yummmmm! by summerfield
i was looking for a prop that i haven't yet used but instead found a large packet of m&m's from Christmas of 2024. 😂 they look alright and smell fresh so maybe it's still good. well, we'll know tomorrow. if and when i do not post tomorrow, it means the m&m's are baaaaad!

meanwhile, i will eat those two first. my sister gave me a few pieces of this 'dubai' chocolate cups. i don't understand what the hype is around here about these chocolate. i would admit that they are good, but so are Lindt chocolate (Swiss) and Cote d'or (Belgian). true, it's an insult to compare it to the poor distant cousin that is m&m, but this 'dubai' chocolate methinks is soooo overrated!
