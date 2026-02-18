Previous
love comes late by summerfield
Photo 4680

love comes late

meet Bailey Connor, "BaiCon" for short, thank you very much, she says.

BaiCon arrives in the middle of the flash of red party but she comes bearing a gift of love which deserves to be highlighted. i yet have to discover her MO coming to my studio and sitting pretty and appears to not be in a hurry to leave. she is quite huggably soft and i like the smooth feel of her very pink skin. trust me, she's a pink pig.

maybe i will introduce her to the pigsters tomorrow and perhaps she would bring me some luck, because heaven knows i never win!
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
She's beautiful!
February 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact