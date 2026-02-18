love comes late

meet Bailey Connor, "BaiCon" for short, thank you very much, she says.



BaiCon arrives in the middle of the flash of red party but she comes bearing a gift of love which deserves to be highlighted. i yet have to discover her MO coming to my studio and sitting pretty and appears to not be in a hurry to leave. she is quite huggably soft and i like the smooth feel of her very pink skin. trust me, she's a pink pig.



maybe i will introduce her to the pigsters tomorrow and perhaps she would bring me some luck, because heaven knows i never win!