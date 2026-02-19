Previous
the party starter by summerfield
Photo 4681

the party starter

must be some kind of a fusion drink, the kind infused with alcohol albeit in smaller volume. i thought of the contrast of the rough texture of the pavement and the smooth metallic of the jar cap.

have not gone out of the apartment since Monday during my brief foray to the grocery store. we had another snow storm yesterday and today the wind is really strong that the living room glass windows are rattling.

in other news, my painting that's on exhibit, is listed on the website as "sold". i don't know if i'm happy that someone i don't know bought the painting😊, or if i'm sad that i will not see my painting again🥴. guess, i just have to make another one.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great news about the painting.
February 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact