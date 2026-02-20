haddock fillet on foil

the curret artist challenge features Mary Pratt, a Canadian artist who was based in the Maritimes (east coast). i've heard of her and seen some of her work in one of the galleries here and i wondered how she could paint such realistic and detailed still lifes. well, it turns out we are alike in that she paints from slides of her and her husband's photographs; i paint from my photos but lazy and inept as i am, i do away with the details compared to her.



this here, is an emulation of Mary Pratt's "cod fillet in foil" painting and should be coloured for the artist challenge; but since it is flash of red month, i had shot it in colour. i will eventually post the coloured version and will then tag it for the challenge. for now, this is my 'texture' photo for today.



as an aside, in my first job back in the old country, Ayala Foundation, a tax-exempt umbrella of Ayala Corporation, one of the largest corporations in the country, was our client, processing their tax-exemption certificates. one of their executives who dealt with us, Owen Pratt, a really good-looking young man, was being matched with me by my boss. unfortunately, i was dating someone else at the time. imagine if the match happened, i'd probably be Victoria Pratt, but then i probably also wouldn't have become an artiste (applying the word to myself rather loosely). Victoria Pratt. Vikki Pratt. nah! 'summerfield' is more me.