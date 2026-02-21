Previous
le drame d'un chapeau by summerfield
le drame d'un chapeau

still haven't gone out although today was a better day - temps above 1, no wind, but there was a slew of wet snow this morning. we're bracing for more snow from tomorrow and lower temps again but not as bad as last week. i lied, i did go out today to get groceries but that was all. i had meant to take a photo of the mountainous snow banks but they're so ugly i just didn't have the desire to shoot it. and because the hat is just there, in the corner by my new shelf for my paintings, so it was fair game.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
katy ace
FAV. I love the simplicity of the subject and the way the fairy lights bokeh mimic the dots in the hat ribbon
February 22nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This is fabulous. I love the bokeh and the spots on your hat
February 22nd, 2026  
