le drame d'un chapeau

still haven't gone out although today was a better day - temps above 1, no wind, but there was a slew of wet snow this morning. we're bracing for more snow from tomorrow and lower temps again but not as bad as last week. i lied, i did go out today to get groceries but that was all. i had meant to take a photo of the mountainous snow banks but they're so ugly i just didn't have the desire to shoot it. and because the hat is just there, in the corner by my new shelf for my paintings, so it was fair game.