slipper orchid

this is, again, from the orchid show which i went to see last Sunday. last of the texture shots for the week.



this morning at coffee time after church service, a lot of people came up to me saying thank you for last week's hot chocolate we served. i didn't know that someone took a photograph of my friend and me and posted it on the church's weekly newsletter. it was such a hit that i think we're going to serve hot chocolate again when we host again in May for Mother's Day. i had thought of serving mocktails then - and call them 'momtails' (perhaps piña colada, mojito and margarita, non-alcoholic of course) and i'd get some nice mini cupcakes. but since the hot chocolate was such a hit, i thought i'll stick to that. for now. what do you think?