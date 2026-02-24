Previous
in the morning light by summerfield
Photo 4686

in the morning light

for once, the sun was out this morning. i tried to shoot the vase with the shadows of the lace curtains on it but between fiddling with the camera and setting up, the sun was fast moving and i couldn't keep up. hopefully, tomorrow will be sunshiny again and i can make a more proper shot.

-o0o-
i've done the deed! i submitted my application for the big art show in September. now i have to wait for approval which i was informed will be june or july. i just finished two new paintings which i included in the application. since we are in black and white mode this month i shan't be able to show them to you until after flash of red is finished.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
1283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
This is beautiful
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact