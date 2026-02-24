in the morning light

for once, the sun was out this morning. i tried to shoot the vase with the shadows of the lace curtains on it but between fiddling with the camera and setting up, the sun was fast moving and i couldn't keep up. hopefully, tomorrow will be sunshiny again and i can make a more proper shot.



-o0o-

i've done the deed! i submitted my application for the big art show in September. now i have to wait for approval which i was informed will be june or july. i just finished two new paintings which i included in the application. since we are in black and white mode this month i shan't be able to show them to you until after flash of red is finished.