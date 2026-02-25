Previous
with no sight nor soul by summerfield
with no sight nor soul

the Venetian mask, a different view. the flowers on her left side had fallen off one by one until only one is remaining. i'm too lazy to take the glue gun out and fix it.

i like this perspective. it's amazing to find out that sometimes i have a moment or two of brilliance. 🤣and actually make use of it!

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
