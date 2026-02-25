Sign up
Previous
Photo 4687
with no sight nor soul
the Venetian mask, a different view. the flowers on her left side had fallen off one by one until only one is remaining. i'm too lazy to take the glue gun out and fix it.
i like this perspective. it's amazing to find out that sometimes i have a moment or two of brilliance. 🤣and actually make use of it!
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
Tags
for2026
,
summerfield-for2026
