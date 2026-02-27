bar none

not really a bar but the restaurant's decor - alcohol bottles filled with coloured liquid. the overall colour scheme is 'golden' so with the lighting, the wall looks golden, bright and expensive.



we went to Niagara Falls again to see Gregory Charles, Music Man. He's a Canadian entertainer sometimes dubbed the Human Spotify. "with his boundless energy, quick wit and unbelievable musical range. Gregory is a master entertainer who instinctively knows how to give audiences what they want. From pop to jazz to classical and everything in between, Gregory takes audiences on a one-of-a-kind musical adventure filled with surprises, sing-alongs, and pure joy. His passion for music, his virtuosity as a performer, a singer and an instrumentalist amaze, dazzle and simply mystify. Gregory’s unparalleled knowledge of all music is unbelievable."



the man can sing anything. What he did last night was made song request sheets available to the attendees who would then request a song. then he would draw one of the request sheets from a box and sing the song. i tell you, the only time he faultered with the lyrics was the song "Even Now" by Barry Manilow. but after a few bars on the piano, he recovered and sang the song beautifully. imagine singing ACDC and Metallica songs then Barry Manilow. he could change key range in the middle of a song so seamlessly.