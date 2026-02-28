"i don't want to go"

but it's time and just like that, February is done and dusted. now tax time begins but there's a promise of spring around here. well, as soon as those mountains of ice melt, i suppose. and then i can resume my morning walks without fear of slipping on the icy sidewalks and hopefully shed off the pounds that's clinging to my flat stomach. flat without the "L". 🤣



i was watching on youtube the Van Gogh episode of Dr. Who. so interesting. i have watched other Dr. Who episodes but i love that one the most and love that guy who played Dr. Who in that Van Gogh episode the best.