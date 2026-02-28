Previous
"i don't want to go" by summerfield
"i don't want to go"

but it's time and just like that, February is done and dusted. now tax time begins but there's a promise of spring around here. well, as soon as those mountains of ice melt, i suppose. and then i can resume my morning walks without fear of slipping on the icy sidewalks and hopefully shed off the pounds that's clinging to my flat stomach. flat without the "L". 🤣

i was watching on youtube the Van Gogh episode of Dr. Who. so interesting. i have watched other Dr. Who episodes but i love that one the most and love that guy who played Dr. Who in that Van Gogh episode the best.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
katy ace
A terrific way to end of the month. I like the repetition in the.bokeh.
March 1st, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
What an absolutely gorgeous watch! It must be valuable. Your comment makes me appreciate what we don't have - icy sidewalks!
March 1st, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
I’m happy that February is ending. It’s been a long cold month!
March 1st, 2026  
