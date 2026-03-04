"thank you"

my friend asked if i could make a few "thank you" cards that he can use but he wanted them fast. i had no time to think of a creative image so i consulted my past watercolour arts that i did with the artsy gang when we started to paint together. i came up with these two. but he loved the quirky birds so i made a half dozen of them. a couple i left blank so they can be used for other occasion.



that gave me the idea of making watercolour greeting cards that i should be able to sell during the art show in September. if i sell enough of them at $7.99 a piece, it should pay for almost the amount i would pay for the show and the tent rental. it won't be a bad idea, especially if i don't sell any painting.