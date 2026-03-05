indigenous baskets

i posted these photos on facebook 11 years ago and it came up today on my feed when i logged on to facebook. kind of creepy that it did, because my youngest sister, vivian, who made these drawings (she's the professional artist in the family), is in the hospital right now as apparently she suffered a stroke. i hope it is not a sign of dreadful things to come. for some reasons though, just the other day, i thought about these and i had been searching for them in my storage. in fact, i was talking to her on facebook asking her if i should sell them as if and when i do croak, no one's going to take care of my paintings. she told me to hang on to them.



when she was much younger, she earned money for herself and her children, making these drawings. she had sold a lot of them to Japanese and Korean expats in the Philippines. when i told her about my painting being included in last month's exhibit, she was quite regretful that she had not had her artwork shown since after college. she was quite excited when i told her about the painting getting sold.



i am hopeful that she will pull through this episode. if anything, we have our parents' resilient character. however, she has not been able to do much painting or drawing as she said her hands have now started to shake. but i am sure she will be delighted in her own way that i shall continue to paint.



the baskets are indigenous to two different tribes in the northern part of the Philippines.